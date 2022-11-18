BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s best-known franchises, with its hero, Link rivaling even Mario for recognition. The Zelda series has been running for thirty years now, and with Breath of the Wild 2 planned for release in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, the games are as popular as they’ve ever been. The top pick, “Breath of the Wild,” is one of the newer games in the series and one of the most widely beloved, with a massive open world and easy entry for those unfamiliar with the universe.

4 HOURS AGO