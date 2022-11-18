Read full article on original website
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
I-Team: Housing experts say Maine could be first to end homelessness statewide
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Solving homelessness may sound impossible, but some housing experts say Maine could be the first state to do it. Just across from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor sits one tent after another. In Portland, they’re on downtown sidewalks. “You see it everywhere,” Jen Weatherbee, who has...
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving
RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
Organizations addressing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
MAINE (WGME) - The Bowdoinham Food Pantry is seeing a drastic increase in families seeking help ahead of Thanksgiving. Earlier this week, they unloaded huge amounts of donated and purchased food, along with more than 60 frozen turkeys. Last month, they served 68 households, a 70% increase from this time...
Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
Paris to hold recall election for school board members who support gender identity policy
PARIS (WGME) -- Two school board members in the town of Paris are facing a recall vote. Select board members recognized a petition from the community at an emergency meeting Monday night. It will now be up to voters to decide if two members of the Oxford Hills School Board...
Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion
TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
Portland Museum of Art wants public input on new designs
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Museum of Art is expanding and wants you to be involved in the process. Four architect design teams are sharing their plans, which you can currently see at the museum. The museum announced back in February plans to overhaul the campus and add 60,000 square...
