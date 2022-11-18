Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 killed, 1 injured in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Providence late Saturday night. Crews responding to Lisbon Street just after 10:30 p.m. found fire coming from the third story of the triple-decker. Two victims were found on the third floor, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle. […]
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Driver cited after Fall River rollover crash
An investigation is underway following a rollover crash early Monday morning in Fall River.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
Turnto10.com
Fire in Providence leaves one dead, one injured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in Providence on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the Lisbon Street home at about 10:40 p.m. "I grabbed my keys. My phone was in my hand and I ran out and I called...
Cult of Mac
SUV’s deadly plunge into Boston-area Apple Store possibly ‘intentional’
A person driving a black SUV crashed through the glass facade of an Apple Store near Boston Monday at about 10:45 a.m. ET, killing one person and injuring 16, including four critically, according to reports. A fire marshall on the scene called the crash possibly “intentional,” though few details are...
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon. Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely. Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family. The […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Fall River driver cited, two vehicles towed, after early morning rollover crash
A Fall River driver was cited after an early morning rollover crash on Monday. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, just after 1:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in response to an automobile accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Nissan sedan operated by a 30-year-old...
Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire
An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
Turnto10.com
Family, friends gather to remember Middleborough woman killed in crash
Friends and family of a Middleborough woman killed in a Taunton crash earlier this month gathered to remember her on Sunday evening. Dozens held candles on the Town Hall lawn and shared stories about 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros. Massachusetts State Police say 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez was selling drugs when...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore, killing New Jersey man
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and more than a dozen others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Turnto10.com
Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
