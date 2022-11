There will be a gala for Clarendon County Law Enforcement members Friday, Dec. 9. Officers, employees, and one guest will be allowed to attend with no charge. There will be food, prizes, and dancing. The event will take place at the Clarendon Community Complex, behind Weldon Auditorium. It will begin at 6 p.m. Casual attire is encouraged.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO