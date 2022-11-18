ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland Museum of Art wants public input on new designs

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Museum of Art is expanding and wants you to be involved in the process. Four architect design teams are sharing their plans, which you can currently see at the museum. The museum announced back in February plans to overhaul the campus and add 60,000 square...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry

ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Organizations addressing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving

MAINE (WGME) - The Bowdoinham Food Pantry is seeing a drastic increase in families seeking help ahead of Thanksgiving. Earlier this week, they unloaded huge amounts of donated and purchased food, along with more than 60 frozen turkeys. Last month, they served 68 households, a 70% increase from this time...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WPFO

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Crews on scene of fire in Casco

CASCO (WGME) – Fire destroyed a home on Maple Street in Casco Friday night. Casco Fire Chief Brian Cole said a neighbor called in the fire around 7:15 p.m. When firefighters got on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was home at the time the...
CASCO, ME

