WGME
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
WGME
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
WGME
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
WGME
Portland Museum of Art wants public input on new designs
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Museum of Art is expanding and wants you to be involved in the process. Four architect design teams are sharing their plans, which you can currently see at the museum. The museum announced back in February plans to overhaul the campus and add 60,000 square...
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
WGME
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
WMUR.com
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
WGME
Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
WGME
Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WGME
Organizations addressing food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
MAINE (WGME) - The Bowdoinham Food Pantry is seeing a drastic increase in families seeking help ahead of Thanksgiving. Earlier this week, they unloaded huge amounts of donated and purchased food, along with more than 60 frozen turkeys. Last month, they served 68 households, a 70% increase from this time...
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
WGME
Crews on scene of fire in Casco
CASCO (WGME) – Fire destroyed a home on Maple Street in Casco Friday night. Casco Fire Chief Brian Cole said a neighbor called in the fire around 7:15 p.m. When firefighters got on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no one was home at the time the...
