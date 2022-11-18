BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The first Pokemon cards were released in the late 90’s and have since become one of the most popular trading card games in the world. Many of the cards have turned from trading cards into collectible items, some of which are worth a lot of money. Whether you’re competing with your friends or building your deck, Pokemon booster boxes are a great way to add to your collection. These boxes feature 36 packs that contain up to 210 individual cards.

6 HOURS AGO