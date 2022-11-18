ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RDU on the Rise: Election analysis & writer’s Thanksgiving recipes

By Colleen Hammond
The Herald Sun
 4 days ago

Hey, everyone! Happy Friday! I’m Colleen Hammond , and I’m a breaking news reporter at the N&O.

Since you last heard from me, I’ve been keeping very busy. Last week I got to spend my first election night in the newsroom! Special thanks to Ethan Hyman for joining me at the watch party for Mary-Ann Baldwin and taking some very sweet candids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj6RJ_0jFVEgTG00
Colleen Hammond talks to supporters of Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin just before her re-election was announced. Ethan Hyman

Roundup of post-election news

Prep for holiday travel

Get the kitchen ready

  • If cooking isn’t exactly your forte or you happen to burn your turkey, Drew Jackson has compiled a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving .
  • While I am new to the area, every local tells me the Christmas decorations at Angus Barn are worth the visit this season. Counting House in Durham also made Drew’s list. I highly recommend the Ruthie Martini if you stop by.
  • But before you go anywhere, you’ll want to be sure your chosen eatery has a passing sanitation score . Korie Dean will fill you in.
  • If going out isn’t exactly in the budget this year, check out Kimberly Cataudella’s guide to affordable Thanksgiving food .
  • With rising prices , you may be in need of help at this time of year. Kimberly also has everything you need to know about getting food from a food bank this holiday season .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyiBn_0jFVEgTG00
Rick Owen works with a group of fellow volunteers to distribute food at the Durham Community Food Pantry, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth/ctoth@newsobserver.com

Writer’s recipes

Last time I authored RDU On The Rise , several readers reached out about my cranberry citrus scone recipe. Given that Thanksgiving is less than a week away, I’ve decided to include some of my favorite (and easiest) holiday recipes.

While I do know how to make a lot of the classics, I prefer to bring something less traditional that ends up being the talk of the party.

First, here is my take on a silo cookie . These cranberry and walnut filled sweets are essentially a better version of an oatmeal raisin cookie. I include cinnamon and nutmeg in the recipe to ensure that cozy holiday flavor in every bite. (Click here to enlarge the image.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fM2J_0jFVEgTG00
Baker’s note: These cookies do a lot of extra baking as they cool, so it’s perfectly normal for them to look underbaked when you take them out of the oven. If you wait for them to fully brown in the oven, I promise you will burn them, and they will be rock hard.

Second, this fall I’ve honed my go-to seasonal boozy punch . With a blend of bourbon, apple cider and homemade simple syrup, this is the perfect way to contribute to a party with pretty minimal effort. I made this for a Halloween party last month, and it was a big hit. (Click here to enlarge the image.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwZ4C_0jFVEgTG00
With a blend of bourbon, apple cider and homemade simple syrup, this is the perfect way to contribute to a party with pretty minimal effort.

VIDEO: Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

A word on gratitude

This year has been an absolute whirlwind for me. I have been lucky enough to achieve some of my most outlandish goals and have an amazing support system cheering me on every step of the way. So this year, I am particularly grateful for my health , my parents’ truly endless support (they drove a moving truck 9 hours from Pittsburgh to Durham and then unloaded it in 103 degree heat!) and the opportunity to pursue my passion in a new city. What are you grateful for?

Join us next week for a post-holiday debrief by Lars Dolder.

Have a great weekend, and a happy Thanksgiving!

Before you go:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQshj_0jFVEgTG00
Colleen Hammond is a recent graduate of Duquesne University from Ann Arbor, Michigan. She has previously covered breaking news, local government, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial issues for the Pittsburgh City Paper and Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

The Herald Sun

Durham, NC
