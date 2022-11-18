The Roaring Fork Valley’s Holiday Baskets Program has grown since last year and is gearing up for another season of gift giving. The Holiday Baskets Program is entering its 41st year of providing Christmas gifts to families in need between Aspen and Rifle. Completely run by volunteers, the program expects to provide gifts to more than 300 families this year — approximately 1,300 people. The program has about 350 volunteers who help wrap gifts and collect information about recipients, but they are still looking for “holiday angels” and donors to help purchase items from toys to warm clothing and food for those in need.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO