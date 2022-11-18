Read full article on original website
Thank you for your service
Hello! We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. Today we are writing to say thank you to our veterans. Did you know that veterans serve our community and risk their lives to make our world a better place?. The reason we are thanking our...
Choose community
Please don’t drink the Milias Kool-Aid. A few readers will recall the mass suicide triggered by Jim Jones in 1978 when 900 people committed suicide drinking cyanide laced Kool-Aid. It gave the term “please drink the Kool-Aid” new meaning. I ask you not to drink the Kool-Aid...
Fueling Aspen students
We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. Today we are writing to say thank you to Ms. Tenille and the Aspen School District Food Service Team. Did you know that Tenille and the ASD Food Service Team design a menu, create amazing food, and keep students at ASD fueled for learning and fun?
Sue the pollutocrats!
A lawsuit filed last week against the Environmental Protection Agency by top climate activists claims damages resulting from the EPA’s failure to curtail carbon emissions from corporate malefactors. Among the litigants are respected scientist James Hansen and local activist Rick Heede. A similar case could be made against the...
Here’s hoping
Now that Adam Frisch has conceded to Lauren Boebert in the election, I hope she sees the need to be more of a representative of all the people in her district. She might be less divisive in the future. Frank Spofford. Aspen.
Land near Lumberyard subdivided for future housing
Aspen City Council secured additional land for a future affordable housing project with the adoption of an ordinance on Tuesday that approved the subdivision of the Burlingame Triangle Parcel. The triangle parcel is a piece of a large lot just south of the Lumberyard location that was purchased by the...
Worldwide flavors
We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School. We are writing to say thank you to Chef Matt Zubrod and The Little Nell. Did you know that Chef Matt and The Nell teamed up with ASD and have cooked lunch for students at ASD for two weeks?
Pitkin County to give child care workers a financial boost
Early childhood educators in Pitkin County are going to get an unexpected financial boost starting in the first quarter of 2023. Pitkin County commissioners approved a plan this week to spend up to $1,575,000 over the next three years in a stipend program for teachers and staff members of licensed child care centers. Qualified teachers and staffers will be eligible for a $1,500 stipend per quarter for a total of $6,000 annually in 2023 and 2024, according to program details outlined by Ashley Perl, county resiliency manager. In the third year of the program in 2025, they would be eligible for $750 per quarter or a total of $3,000.
Holiday Baskets growing as 2022 season approaches
The Roaring Fork Valley’s Holiday Baskets Program has grown since last year and is gearing up for another season of gift giving. The Holiday Baskets Program is entering its 41st year of providing Christmas gifts to families in need between Aspen and Rifle. Completely run by volunteers, the program expects to provide gifts to more than 300 families this year — approximately 1,300 people. The program has about 350 volunteers who help wrap gifts and collect information about recipients, but they are still looking for “holiday angels” and donors to help purchase items from toys to warm clothing and food for those in need.
Aspen real estate snapshot, Nov. 21
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This three-bedroom, 3,699-square-foot house sits on a 35-acre parcel with views of Snowmass Mountain. $6,125,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This remodeled studio condo offers a slopeside...
Local news in brief, Nov. 19
Summer occupancy in the Aspen and Snowmass combined market fell 12% this year, according to data released Friday. The data from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics showed that summer hotel and lodge bookings dropped from 60.6% to 53.3%. The summer period is defined as May through October. The data was accompanied...
Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble
A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
With program gaining steam, Aspen Golf Club to host girls state championship
The ultimate prize won’t be far from home for Aspen High School girls golf this spring. On Nov. 14, AHS announced that Aspen Golf Club, just down the hill from the classrooms, will play host to the 3A girls golf state tournament, marking the first time Aspen will host a high-school state tournament.
Margo: Early Opening Day: When kids and parents come out to play
After hours of doing the Snowmass shuffle, we finally met up with our neighbors for the last run of the day. We have all been there, texting incessantly as we try to hook up, only to miss each other by mere minutes as we crisscross the mountain from one lift to another.
