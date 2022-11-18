Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said. Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist hit, killed while riding on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers said the bicyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was riding westbound in the 12900 block of the East Freeway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Man stabbed to death during fight on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say
A man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a deadly stabbing on the METRORail in downtown Houston on Monday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at 1150 Rusk Street around 9 p.m. Officers said two men were on the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
fox26houston.com
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
Click2Houston.com
‘Unfounded’ abduction investigation in Seabrook leads to arrest of Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants, including homicide, police say
SEABROOK, Texas – The investigation of an attempted abduction in Seabrook led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple violent offenses out of Illinois, according to authorities. Dezzen Phillips, a 31-year-old resident of Illinois, is off Houston area streets and is being extradited back to his hometown...
fox26houston.com
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after alleged robbery in N. Houston, HPD says; Police now searching for 4 teens believed to be responsible
HOUSTON – A person has died and two others were wounded after police say a robbery turned deadly Saturday night in north Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 7410 block of Northline Drive near W Little York at around 8:30 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m at a lost for words’: Father recalls moment his vehicle was stolen with his 1-year-old son inside
HOUSTON – One minute Alex Barahona said he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires, and the next minute, he was chasing his car down after a man jumped in and took off with his baby still in the back. Now, where the child was found is even...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing Machine
SPRING, Texas (KPRC) — This past July, a boy was found dead under mysterious and unbelievable circumstances. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Now, his parents are facing charges in connection to his case.
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
31-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the driver of a red truck traveling eastbound struck the male.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
8-year-old Kadryth Howard Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Houston on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 9900 Block of the South Houston Tollway feeder road at around 3:43 p.m.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 19300 US 90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 p.m.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
