Click2Houston.com

Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com

Bicyclist hit, killed while riding on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers said the bicyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was riding westbound in the 12900 block of the East Freeway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
fox26houston.com

Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
Click2Houston.com

‘Unfounded’ abduction investigation in Seabrook leads to arrest of Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants, including homicide, police say

SEABROOK, Texas – The investigation of an attempted abduction in Seabrook led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple violent offenses out of Illinois, according to authorities. Dezzen Phillips, a 31-year-old resident of Illinois, is off Houston area streets and is being extradited back to his hometown...
Mix 97.9 FM

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
