Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
International Fast Casual Falafel Chain Maoz Vegetarian Plans Boynton Beach Location
The brand has three South Florida locations, plus locations in Barcelona, São Paulo, Paris, and Amsterdam
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
Delray Beach residents call for action amid consistent flooding
Some Delray Beach residents in the Marina Historic District are fed up with consistent flooding every time there is significant rainfall.
Pummarola Pizzeria Napoletana to Open in Fort Lauderdale
It’s the sixth U.S. location for the family owned pizza chain
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local restaurant owner feeding neighbors in need on Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — For nearly four decades, Farmer Girl Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast for people who might not otherwise have a warm meal or place to celebrate the holiday. Last year, owner Petro Bikos, along with his staff and volunteers,...
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
foodgressing.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in West Palm Beach this year? This post covers Christmas West Palm Beach 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in West Palm Beach, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
matadornetwork.com
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives
Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
MBA tops the field with plan to develop Southwest 10 Street acres; new eateries planned and pier reopens
Deerfield Beach – MBA Development Partners emerged with the high ranking after last week’s presentations before the city’s evaluation committee. The Boca Raton real estate firm proposes a mixed-use building for the four undeveloped, city-owned acres at Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way (FAU Boulevard). As...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
cw34.com
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
myboca.us
Celebrating the Holidays in Boca
Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
