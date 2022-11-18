Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – A fire has destroyed a farm shop in Clay County. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from...
froggyweb.com
Jamestown man sentenced in fatal hit and run collision
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Jamestown man to three years in prison for a deadly hit and run crash east of Valley City last July. 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felonies. A pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pickup near...
froggyweb.com
Two people die in house fire in Lisbon, cause undetermined
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The...
froggyweb.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO (KFGO) – A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
froggyweb.com
Passing retired paramedic rescues driver from fiery crash in Richland County
RICHLAND CO. N.D. (KFGO) — A passerby who is a retired paramedic pulled over at a two-vehicle crash scene and rescued a driver from a burning vehicle and provided first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery crash Sunday in Richland...
froggyweb.com
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
froggyweb.com
Police investigating after 2 fatally shot in north Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the north part of town early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found the two people with gunshot wounds.
