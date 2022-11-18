Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Anthony Dixon speaks after controversial hiring as BCSD superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon has been named the interim superintendent of education for the Berkeley County School District following a controversial vote by the newly elected school board this month. In a move that surprised many, including some fellow board members, Superintendent Deon Jackson was fired by a 6-3 vote on […]
Dr. Dixon said he was approached about BCSD superintendent job prior to board’s 6-3 vote
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was recently named interim superintendent of education in Berkeley County, said he was called about taking the position prior to the board’s abrupt and controversial vote to oust its current education leader. The 6-3 vote in favor of firing the district’s first Black superintendent, Deon Jackson, […]
CCSD swears in new school board members
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Eight school board members were sworn in during a ceremony held at the beginning of Friday’s special school board meeting. After the ceremony, Friday’s meeting saw members assume new roles on the board. “Item 3A is the election of board chair,” Courtney Waters, who represents Charleston County’s 4th District, said. Pamela McKinney […]
New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
Pilot program aims to target fake IDs in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a fake ID within seconds of being scanned. Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings negotiated a deal with the […]
NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
MUSC nurses express concern over payroll issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some employees at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) reached out to News 2 this week saying some of their paychecks have been coming up short. MUSC nurses who reached out to News 2 said that since October, they have not received their full paycheck amount, leaving some concerned, especially […]
live5news.com
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
counton2.com
Former Berkeley County School Board member speaks out about recent shakeup
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night. Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.
abcnews4.com
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
live5news.com
1 arrested, 2 taken into custody after incident at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say an 18-year-old was arrested and two juveniles were taken into custody after an incident at Colleton County High School Monday. The Colleton County School District says the school went into lockdown after a fight on campus. The school district says they increased law...
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
3 Berkeley County fire departments merge to cut costs, improve fire service
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three fire departments in Berkeley County are merging to cut costs and improve fire service in the community. Berkeley County leaders said the Pine Ridge Fire Department in Summerville, Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department in Ridgeville, and Long Ridge Rural Fire Department in Moncks Corner consolidated services this month to better […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
live5news.com
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
Plans unveiled for Charleston’s new Hope Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who don’t have a place to call home will soon have a new resource center to turn to. On Friday, Lowcountry leaders unveiled the plans for the future Hope Center, which will be located at 9 Cunnington Avenue. “I really believe at the end of the day that a community […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
Comments / 2