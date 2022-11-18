ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MO

kttn.com

Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion

The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%

Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO

