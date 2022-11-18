Read full article on original website
Former deputy of Jackson County Missouri Department of Corrections pleads guilty in federal court to tax evasion
The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 CARES Act loan, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, of Kansas City, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%
Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
