Wednesday (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date, The Addams Family

WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap. Startattle.com – Wednesday | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 23, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a gothic teenage girl and the only...
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 8) Season finale, Horror, trailer, release date

Back in Hackensack for the holidays, the 3 Amigos receive a special gift; Tiffany plots her escape. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY / USA. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee...
The Croods: Family Tree (Season 5) Hulu, Peacock, trailer, release date

It’s a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran’s! Startattle.com – The Croods: Family Tree | Hulu | Peacock. Hulu release date: November 25, 2022 at...
Black Warrant (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Cam Gigandet, Tom Berenger

A semi-retired special ops assassin and a DEA agent cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber t—–ist organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and bring catastrophe to the world. Startattle.com – Black Warrant 2022. Starring : Cam Gigandet...
Darby and the Dead (2022 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date

Some people never truly leave you…alone. Startattle.com – Darby and the Dead 2022. Production : Footprint Features / 20th Century Studios. December 2, 2022 : USA (Hulu) Darby and the Dead is an American supernatural teen comedy film directed by Silas Howard, written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene, and starring Riele Downs as Darby Harper, along with Auliʻi Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs, Derek Luke, Tony Danza, and Wayne Knight.
Divorce Bait (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Alexis pretends she’s getting a divorce to see which of her friends will make a move on her husband. Startattle.com – Divorce Bait 2022. December 9, 2022 : USA (Theaters, Digital) Divorce Bait cast. Vannessa Vasquez as Alexis Laguna. Justin Berti as Marco Laguna. Erik Fellows as Samuel...

