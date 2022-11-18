Read full article on original website
Wednesday (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date, The Addams Family
WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Snap snap. Startattle.com – Wednesday | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: November 23, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a gothic teenage girl and the only...
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 8) Season finale, Horror, trailer, release date
Back in Hackensack for the holidays, the 3 Amigos receive a special gift; Tiffany plots her escape. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY / USA. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee...
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 8) “Standoff”, trailer, release date
After a father and daughter are k—–ped on Thanksgiving, the team discovers a situation involving police deputies. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. – Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen. – Felix Solis as Supervisory Special...
The Resident (Season 6 Episode 9) “No Pressure No Diamonds”, trailer, release date
Devon is approached by a documentary producer as he prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country with Raptor, who must scramble to find a babysitter before the procedure. Startattle.com – The Resident | FOX. Network: FOX. Episode title: “No Pressure No Diamonds”
FBI (Season 5 Episode 8) “Into the Fire”, trailer, release date
The team discovers a link to a group Maggie is working to infiltrate. Startattle.com – FBI | CBS. – Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan. – Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. – Alana De La Garza as Special Agent...
The Croods: Family Tree (Season 5) Hulu, Peacock, trailer, release date
It’s a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran’s! Startattle.com – The Croods: Family Tree | Hulu | Peacock. Hulu release date: November 25, 2022 at...
Black Warrant (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Cam Gigandet, Tom Berenger
A semi-retired special ops assassin and a DEA agent cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber t—–ist organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and bring catastrophe to the world. Startattle.com – Black Warrant 2022. Starring : Cam Gigandet...
My Southern Family Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Bruce Campbell
When invited to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana, a journalist named Campbell Wallace (Jaicy Elliot), meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time. Startattle.com – My Southern Family Christmas 2022. My Southern Family Christmas is a Hallmark comedy drama movie directed by...
Darby and the Dead (2022 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date
Some people never truly leave you…alone. Startattle.com – Darby and the Dead 2022. Production : Footprint Features / 20th Century Studios. December 2, 2022 : USA (Hulu) Darby and the Dead is an American supernatural teen comedy film directed by Silas Howard, written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene, and starring Riele Downs as Darby Harper, along with Auliʻi Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs, Derek Luke, Tony Danza, and Wayne Knight.
Merry & Gay (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Dia Frampton, Andi Rene Christensen, Stella Parton
Broadway star Becca comes home to her small town for Christmas. She starts to fall back in love with her high school sweetheart, Sam, with the help of their two meddling moms. Startattle.com – Merry & Gay 2022. Starring : Dia Frampton / Andi Rene Christensen / Stella Parton.
Divorce Bait (2022 movie) trailer, release date
Alexis pretends she’s getting a divorce to see which of her friends will make a move on her husband. Startattle.com – Divorce Bait 2022. December 9, 2022 : USA (Theaters, Digital) Divorce Bait cast. Vannessa Vasquez as Alexis Laguna. Justin Berti as Marco Laguna. Erik Fellows as Samuel...
