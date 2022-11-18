ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Rock wishes Samoa well as they prepare to face Australia in World Cup final

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRuNR_0jFVDq1500

Surprise World Cup finalists Samoa will run out at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with an emotional message from Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ringing in their ears as they look to topple Australia .

The Rock spoke of the pride in his Samoan heritage during a powerful speech to his 348 million followers on Instagram as he urged the Pacific Island minnows to use “grit” and seize the opportunity to create a legacy.

“When I think about legacy, I think about my grandfather, I think about my dad, the soul man Rocky Johnson ,” he said.

“I think about my grandparents. All my ancestors, all your ancestors. Our ancestors are watching.”

Samoa’s thrilling last-gasp semi-final victory over England sparked wild celebrations back in the capital Apia, where hundreds of fans took to the streets at 6am, blasting car horns and waving flags.

Similar scenes unfolded in Auckland and in parts of Australia and Samoa – with a population of just over 200,000 – will come to another standstill this weekend if Matt Parish’s men go on to make more history.

Centre Stephen Crichton, who kicked the 40-metre drop goal that broke English hearts at the Emirates Stadium, says the Samoan players are acutely aware of the huge interest generated world-wide.

“It’s gone global,” he said. “It means a lot to all the boys in the squad and it means a lot for our motherland and the people of Samoa.

“We’ve seen all the videos that’s come out from it and how pride they all are. Flags are being sold out everywhere, it’s pretty crazy.”

Crichton was born in Apia and moved with his parents to New Zealand at the age of two before eventually settling in Australia and is among a host of NRL star players who opted to play for Samoa rather than the Kangaroos.

The Penrith three-quarter actually toured the UK with the Australian schoolboys in 2018 and could have been lining up for the opposition on Saturday had his career not taken a different course.

“We lost every game against England that year,” he said. “I never thought I would have the chance to come back here and represent Samoa but everything happens for a reason.”

Parish, an Australian who had a six-match stint in charge of Salford in 2011 and has been coaching Samoa since 2013, proudly described his adopted nation as “a little dot in the Pacific” following their epic win over England.

Now Crichton says the team have realistic ambitions of putting their country firmly on the map.

“That was the whole idea of it when all the boys made that pledge to come to Samoa,” he said. “We didn’t want to be in it to compete with the other teams, we wanted to actually make it to the top.”

We didn't want to be in it to compete with the other teams, we wanted to actually make it to the top

Stephen Crichton

With Crichton joined in the Samoa squad by his Penrith team-mates Jarome Luai, Brian To’o, Izack Tago, Spencer Leniu and Taylan May and further strengthened by the arrival of Joseph Suaalii and captain Junior Paulo, Parish’s men went into their opening game against England in Newcastle as favourites.

The odds were made to look ridiculous as England cantered to a 60-6 victory but they turned their fortunes around in remarkable style.

“All the boys were in shock after that first game,” said forward Jaydn Su’a. “We had a massive expectation and it definitely hit us to lose by that much, putting that type of shame on Samoa and our people.

“That wasn’t us in that first game. We got a lot of support and love going into the World Cup and for us to turn it around the way we did and silence a lot of people was very pleasing.”

Their work, of course, is not finished and, although Samoa are the 1-9 underdogs against Australia, Crichton insists they are determined to go on and finish the job.

“They’re the top team that everyone wants to verse,” he said. “They’re full of superstars and they’re going to test us but we’ve definitely got full confidence in the boys that we can get the job done.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
The Independent

‘So disappointing’: Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.The plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

The Independent

929K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy