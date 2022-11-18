Real Madrid to open theme park in Dubai

The football team Real Madrid is set to open a branded theme park in Dubai.

The soccer-themed entertainment complex will incorporate a museum dedicated to the team, along with rides, football-inspired games and activities, and memorabilia on sale.

If construction and preparation go to plan, the park could open in late 2023.

Real Madrid announced the project, in partnership with Dubai Parks and Resorts, in a press release on Thursday.

“This innovative new experience will allow families and all football and sports fans, regardless of age, to immerse themselves in the culture of the world’s greatest football club,” said the statement.

“Visitors will be given the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences, including a variety of unique games and attractions inspired through the spirit, passion and success that define Real Madrid as the greatest club of the 20th century.”

The idea for a Real Madrid outpost in Dubai was first proposed a decade ago; it joins branded theme parks and entertainment venues inspired by film production company Dreamworks, Lego, superhero franchise Marvel and the Bollywood film industry.

The team’s owners first proposed a team-branded resort in the UAE, which would have included a stadium as well as a hotel, shops, marina and permanent residences.

The $1bn project, which was set to open in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, was scrapped in 2013.

Of the theme park announcement, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa, said: “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region.

“Real Madrid is a global football megastar with an unparalleled record of success and millions of passionate fans in all corners of the globe.”

European football’s links with the Gulf States are under scrutiny this month, as FIFA prepares to host the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The event, which starts on Sunday, has been rife with controversy ever since it was announced more than a decade ago.

Many fans are staying in the neighbouring UAE, which is well set up with hotels and resorts, with Dubai around a six hour drive from Doha.

The World Cup opening ceremony will take place at 2pm GMT on Sunday , ahead of the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.