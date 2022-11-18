ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot

EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball survives overtime to beat Ohio

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan football team will try to take down Ohio State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team got all it could handle from Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines survived the Bobcats in overtime at Crisler Center, 70-66, to avoid a second straight disappointing defeat. Hunter...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State moves forward with last shot to gain bowl eligibility

EAST LANSING – A year ago, Michigan State wrapped up its home schedule with a victory against Penn State on a snowy day at Spartan Stadium. It was the 10th win for the Spartans in a resurgent season that would end with a Peach Bowl win against Pittsburgh to finish in the top 10 of the national rankings.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as a double-digit underdog vs. Penn State

After being favored each of the last two weeks, Michigan State is back in the underdog role. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) close the regular season at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and the Nittany Lions opened as 16-point favorites, according to Circa Sports on Sunday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Elijah Collins turns back clock to 2019 in possible home finale

EAST LANSING – In what could have been his final game at Spartan Stadium, Elijah Collins turned in a memorable performance. Although Michigan State blew a 17-point lead in the second half of a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, the fifth-year senior had 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It was Collins’ first 100-yard game since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: RB Blake Corum vs. LB Tommy Eichenberg

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

How Ohio State’s offense works and how Michigan can stop it

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day thought a lot during the offseason about the dual offensive identities his team must carry. The Buckeyes built an offense to match up with the athletic, twitchy defenses of the Southeastern Conference. That is how national championships are won — repelling NFL-bound edge rushers, diagnosing well-disguised coverages in real time and throwing into tight windows against long, speedy defensive backs.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State at Penn State kickoff time announced

There’s a game time set for Michigan State’s regular-season finale. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 26 and that game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Saturday night. That...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State blows 17-point lead in 2OT loss to Indiana

EAST LANSING – Needing one more win to become bowl eligible, Michigan State had a 17-point lead in the third quarter at home against Indiana. That wasn’t enough for the Spartans to hold on and get a much-needed victory. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) rallied late and pulled out a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State football predictions, picks and odds: 11/26

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football survived a scare against Illinois in NCAAF Week 12 as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream

Michigan will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Ohio on Sunday night. The Wolverines were embarrassed -- Hunter Dickinson’s word choice -- by Arizona State late Thursday night in New York, 87-62, in the Legends Classic championship. · Watch Michigan basketball...
ANN ARBOR, MI

