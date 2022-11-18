ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

Lower.com Field hosting FIFA World Cup watch parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus soccer fans can go to Lower.com Field this week to watch a full slate of 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer matches. Beginning at 8 a.m. every day this week – except Thanksgiving – Lower.com field will offer up The Pub for free, non-ticket watch-party events, that are open to the […]
Sporting News

Denmark vs. Tunisia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match

Denmark begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group D against Tunisia as the Euro 2020 semifinalists bid to start on a high. The African side have never qualified from the group stage and know with games against Australia and France to come, taking points off Denmark will be crucial to their quest to end that run.
The Associated Press

FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday, according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe.
Sporting News

Belgium forced to adjust away kit 'LOVE' message and scrap warm-up shirts for World Cup

Belgium have been forced to change their away jersey for the World Cup in Qatar as FIFA has demanded they remove the world 'LOVE' from it. WHAT HAPPENED? After Belgium, along with England, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, dropped their plans to have their captain wear an armband with 'OneLove' written on it, the Red Devils had to go one step further by covering a message on their jerseys. They will also not be allowed to wear the colourful shirts they intended to wear during warmups, despite no such message appearing on them.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside

Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Ronaldo and Messi face-off in game of chess in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign

The world’s richest luxury fashion brand becomes the unlikely bridge between two of soccer’s most high-profile rivals. Perhaps it's the impeccable fashion offerings or just simply the chance to go head-on with one another; Louis Vuitton somehow convinced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to star together in its latest advertising campaign.
Sporting News

F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen takes pole position for final race of the season

It was two-time world champion Max Verstappen who dominated qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to claim pole position for the final race of the 2022 Formula One season. The Dutchman - who has already claimed the title this season - led the pack after the first runs of Q3 before he further extended his lead with a perfect final lap when it mattered most at the end of qualification.

