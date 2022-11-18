Belgium have been forced to change their away jersey for the World Cup in Qatar as FIFA has demanded they remove the world 'LOVE' from it. WHAT HAPPENED? After Belgium, along with England, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, dropped their plans to have their captain wear an armband with 'OneLove' written on it, the Red Devils had to go one step further by covering a message on their jerseys. They will also not be allowed to wear the colourful shirts they intended to wear during warmups, despite no such message appearing on them.

6 HOURS AGO