Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
How Hot Is It in Qatar During the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the first held during winter in the northern hemisphere.
World Cup 2022: England players to take a knee against Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his players will take a knee in the opening game of World Cup 2022 as an anti-racism gesture
Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle
The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments
FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a room full of reporters that he wants people to “talk about football” at the World Cup instead of host country Qatar’s disregard for human rights and discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people. Infantino, instead, made that nearly impossible by creating a huge distraction on the eve of the opening Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record.It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium.In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech...
Mexico v Poland: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world
It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup injuries: Argentina and France squads forced to make multiple last minute changes in Qatar
Injuries are already a running theme of this World Cup which kicks off Sunday when Ecuador face host nation Qatar. Major stars and important players like Paul Pogba, Reece James, and Giovani Lo Celso were omitted from the final 26 man squads for their nations in the lead-up to the tournament as the unique nature of the winter World Cup has meant injuries big and small threaten players' tournaments. And the hits have kept on coming. Five players have been ruled out of the World Cup in training this week with replacements being named for four of them. The one player awaiting a replacement is the most important of the bunch, Sadio Mane. The heartbeat of the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions will miss the tournament due to recovery from a right fibula injury.
Their countries' teams aren't even in the World Cup. So why are these fans traveling to Qatar?
Despite dystopian accommodation, no beer in stadiums and alleged human rights abuses, even fans with no national team in the competition are heading to the World Cup in Doha.
NBC Sports
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
WSB Radio
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
'We Want Beer' Chanted by Ecuador Fans at World Cup, Budweiser Responds
Ecuador fans made their feelings clear about Qatar's U-turn on the sale of alcohol at FIFA World Cup stadiums, as they celebrated their victory over the hosts.
Sporting News
How many substitutes in World Cup 2022? Explaining new rules for Qatar tournament
Substitutions can make or break games for teams and those stakes don't get any higher than at a World Cup. With entire nations watching on, bringing on the right players at the right time can be the difference between success and failure. In the 2014 World Cup final, it was...
theScore
What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?
Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
FIFA orders to World Cup referees add up to 100-minute games
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The four longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played Monday, according to statistics analysis site Opta Joe.
Sporting News
'Unbelievable' Jillaroos smash New Zealand as Australia claim Women's Rugby League World Cup title
Australia have claimed a third straight Women's Rugby League World Cup title after demolishing New Zealand 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford. The game, which was played prior to the Kangaroos beating Samoa in the men's final, saw the Jillaroos dominate from start to finish. Australia went into half-time...
