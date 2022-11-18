Brand new look, familiar ol’ forests

The Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee is now known as the Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group. This change, according to chair member Troy Holcomb, “is an effort (to) reinvigorate and redefine the work we do.”

The group has been around for a few decades. Originally “formed in March of 1985,” as explained on its website, it started as a “pilot project sponsored by Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Forestry Association.”

Nowadays, the AAPWG is working on various projects, like its booth at the Aitkin County Fair, where the organization gives away free seedlings.

What’s new

“The name was updated and the mission statement was better defined,” explained Holcomb. “The old ACPWC’s main focus used to be educating loggers.” Holcomb says the group aims to “refocus our efforts on helping woodland owners in Aitkin County learn more about their land and take action to meet their goals.”

This is achieved by “making sure people have the resources and education they need to practice proper stewardship of their land,” explained Holcomb. “One of the ways we work to accomplish our goals is to hold workshops where landowners can come and learn from resource professionals and each other.”

The people of AAPWG

“As you might imagine from our chosen line of work, all the members of the group are enthusiastic outdoor recreationists,” explained Holcomb.

Treasurer Kyle Fredrickson works for the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District; Secretary Tom Parkin is a senior forester; Vice Chair Glen Elvecrog is described as a tree farmer and maple syrup producer.

Other members of other groups also work alongside the AAPWG. “Our diversity is our value,” Holcomb said.

Woodland Management

The next event hosted by AAPWG is a Woodland Management for Wildlife and Forest Health course on Dec. 2 at the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade. This is an all-day class. Registration is via the University of Minnesota website, and the link can be found on Facebook.

The Minnesota DNR describes woodland management as “all the things you do to keep your woods healthy and beautiful.” Nurturing woodlands is a long-term commitment.

“This work tends to happen in small steps over multiple years,” explained the DNR. “For example, if you want to improve wildlife habitat, you may need to remove invasive plants to allow native plants to grow, and then plant the right trees to increase food for wildlife.”

More Information

The Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group can be found on Facebook as the Aitkin Woodlands Group or via email at aitkinpwg@gmail.com.