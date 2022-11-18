ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 tips to save big and avoid losing money as Black Friday deals flood the internet

By Jordan Hart
 4 days ago

Black Friday.

jayk7/Getty Images

  • Although Black Friday lands on Nov. 25 this year, retailers are already offering deals online.
  • Knowing which deals to seek out and which to skip can help consumers navigate the chaotic shopping holiday.
  • If you're not looking forward to shopping in person, Cyber Monday will also offer online sales after Thanksgiving.

Black Friday is swiftly approaching, and shoppers are prepping for the historically chaotic day of deals.

But what used to be a day-after-Thanksgiving sale has become gargantuan, encompassing the entire month of November . Deals from retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy are everywhere, and it can be overwhelming.

All bargains after all, aren't what they seem, but some are worth the hassle of Black Friday.

Here are four tips to help you find the best sales out there.

Start hunting for deals early

You don't have to wait until November 25 for 2022's Black Friday deals. Exclusive sales already have rolled out.

According to a report from Insider , Best Buy is currently offering Black Friday prices for its electronics while Home Depot has been advertising discounts since October.

But staying up late Thursday night is best for catching deals that start exclusively at midnight Friday on electronic gadgets, a Wired report recommends.

If the thrill of shopping in person for doorbusters is important to you, you still should check retail sites for exact times and days for sales.

Know which deals to skip and which to seek out

Several items you've had your eye on will be marked down during Black Friday, but it's important to note which deals are unique to this time of year. While some items go on sale multiple times a year, the best sales for other items — like a new TV — are during the holiday season.

Make a list ahead of time so you know what you're hunting for if you're shopping in person. The marked down price tags may look attractive as you browse, but having a plan will help stave off the temptation of unnecessary purchases.

Use online resources to ensure you're getting a good deal

Black Friday is a hectic holiday, and consumers shouldn't have to navigate it alone. Whether you need a guide on when to shop in person after Thanksgiving or a site that helps you compare prices, there are resources available to make this Black Friday work for you.

According to the Wired report, money-saving website Honey lets users find coupons and check price history of items from retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy.

Don't forget about Cyber Monday

If shopping in person isn't on your to-do list — or you miss the opportunity — the Monday after Black Friday has nearly as much to offer online. Although the day of online shopping is more focused on tech gadgets, Black Friday deals likely still will be available on Monday.

But Cyber Monday can be just as nerve-wracking as Black Friday. Items online can sell out quickly depending on demand, but saving your credit card information to your browser, clearing your browser history, and having a few tabs open to the specific deal you want can help you win the day.

Read the original article on Business Insider

