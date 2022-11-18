ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

S.Africa's Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDAhT_0jFVDIRj00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20, predicted another 75 basis point lift, as the bank did in September. Seven expected a half-point move while one expected a full percent.

“We think another hike of 75bps is on the cards,” said Hugo Pienaar, economist at the Bureau for Economic Research.

The SARB was expected to add another 25 basis points in either January or March and pause at 7.25%. It will then ease to 7.00% November. Some economists say SARB may have reached its peak at 7.00%.

“The SARB seems to be firmly in hawkish mode, with a strategy of front-loading interest rate hikes for maximum impact,” said Elize Kruger, an independent economist.

Rates could go higher than he has forecast, Pienaar said, citing a weaker rand, suggestions from the Fed that the peak in the U.S. policy rate was likely to be higher than thought previously, and some short-term stickiness in local headline CPI.

Inflation in South Africa was estimated to average 6.8% this year, above the SARB’s 3%-6% comfort zone but projected to slow to 5.4% next year and to 4.6% in 2024.

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed for a second month in a row in September to 7.5% from 7.6% in August, though core inflation rose. It is expected to slow again next week when the statistics agency releases figures for October.

“However, if they (SARB) are forward-looking, as they often like to suggest, they will recognise that inflation has reached an upper turning point, both here and in the U.S., and that the real repo rate will move into positive territory, a more restrictive stance by mid-2023,” added Kruger.

The poll suggests South Africa’s economy will lose momentum next year to expand 1.2% from an estimated 1.8% this year.

Growth in South Africa’s trading partners is also expected to slow next year while commodity prices will likely soften as fears of a global recession increase. Meanwhile, electricity shortages have been a major impediment in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown -OECD

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said on Tuesday, urging central banks to keep hiking interest rates.
Reuters

Fed's Daly: Lots of options on table for December FOMC rate hike

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Monday that the U.S. central bank could lift its overnight target rate above 5% if inflation does not cool off, even thought that’s not her expected outcome for monetary policy.
Reuters

Marketmind: COVID blues

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga:. A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing.
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
Reuters

Dollar pauses climb; China COVID fears mount

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Tuesday following an overnight rally that saw investors flocking to the safe-haven currency on worries over China's COVID flare ups, though cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback supported.
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy