Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Allin took out Lethal and some guys in a mask with his skateboard while Sting attacked Jarrett. Sting sent Lethal flying off the top rope back first onto the ring apron. Allin tried a coffin drop off a ladder that was on the stage, but Singh caught him and tossed him on the ramp. Sting took out Singh with a dive off the guardrail. Jarrett beat down Allin the ring. Singh hit a chokeslam to Sting for 2. Allin with a stunner to Lethal then went for a coffin drop, but Jarrett hit him with a guitar. Allin fired up then Sting held Singh and they did a coffin drop/scorpion death drop combo. Allin with the coffin drop to Lethal for the win.

1 DAY AGO