What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”
Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto. Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford
During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair commented on the upcoming plans for a WWE reality show featuring her and husband Montez Ford of the Street Profits. She said,. “Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at...
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Never Asked For Colt Cabana To Be Moved To ROH
According to AEW President Tony Khan, CM Punk never asked for Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster. Punk and Cabana used to be friends, but they had a falling out as part of a lawsuit that stretched from 2018 to 2019. When Punk signed with AEW in 2021, Cabana initially stayed on the roster, but he was gradually shifted to ROH after Khan acquired the company in March 2022. Following months of rumors that Punk wanted Cabana removed from AEW, he discussed the situation in the infamous media scrum following AEW All Out, which led to the reported fight between Punk and The Elite. Punk has been absent from AEW ever since.
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
AEW Full Gear Final Card
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States for the main card. The pre-show starts an hour earlier. Here is the final card:
What Happened After AEW Rampage?, Eddie Kingston Cuts A Promo
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Eddie Kingston cut a promo for the live fans in attendance. After the show went off the air, Kingston said he wasn’t leaving the ring or letting Jun Akiyama head back to Japan unless he got a one-on-one match against the Japanese legend. AEW President Tony Khan then came out and said the match will be taking place on the Zero Hour pre-show. Akiyama then returned to the ring, going face to face with Kingston.
Results of Jon Moxley vs. MJF at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The crowd was behind MJF and chanted “new champ” while Moxley received a mixed reaction. Moxley smacked MJF right in the face when the match started. MJF slapped Moxley and Moxley responded with several shots. Moxley started biting MJF and then flipped off the crowd.
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, Shocking Heel Turn Takes Place
During the main event of Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title. The win marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. The finish of the match came when William Regal shockingly turned on Jon Moxley by sliding a...
Saraya Returns To The Ring At AEW Full Gear, Defeats Britt Baker
During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker D.M.D. in a hard fought battle. While Saraya initially sold that she was having some issues with her neck, she and Baker battled in a back-and-forth contest, with Saraya winning the match with the “RamPaige.” Following the bout, an emotional Sararya celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac at ringside.
AEW Full Gear Results: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Allin took out Lethal and some guys in a mask with his skateboard while Sting attacked Jarrett. Sting sent Lethal flying off the top rope back first onto the ring apron. Allin tried a coffin drop off a ladder that was on the stage, but Singh caught him and tossed him on the ramp. Sting took out Singh with a dive off the guardrail. Jarrett beat down Allin the ring. Singh hit a chokeslam to Sting for 2. Allin with a stunner to Lethal then went for a coffin drop, but Jarrett hit him with a guitar. Allin fired up then Sting held Singh and they did a coffin drop/scorpion death drop combo. Allin with the coffin drop to Lethal for the win.
Update On CM Punk’s Health, Note On How Colt Cabana Appearance Affected AEW Relationship
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk is said to be doing ‘really well’ rehabbing his torn triceps. Meanwhile, CM Punk himself noted some progress with his healed broken foot in a post on his Instagram stories. He wrote (via Wrestling Inc): “First time doing road work since the broken foot. For anyone out there going through it: the light at the end of the tunnel is you.”
The AEW Revolution 2023 Date & Location Announced
During Saturday night’s post-Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. AEW made its debut in California back in June of this year. You can keep...
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On CM Punk's Potential AEW Exit And Possible WWE Return
Wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero has weighed in on CM Punk's possible AEW exit, as well as the chances of Punk returning to WWE. Punk found himself at the center of controversy after unleashing a rant on Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks during the post-All Out media scrum. That led to a locker room fight involving The Young Bucks, Omega, and Ace Steel.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To ‘OG Head Of The Table’ Umaga
WWE Superstar Randy Orton paid tribute to Matt Anoa’i and Edward Fatu, who was best known as Umaga in WWE. Orton responded to a Twitter user who had shared an old photo of himself, Orton, and Umaga. Orton wrote the following:. “I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll...
