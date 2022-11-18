Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
nodq.com
Results of Jon Moxley vs. MJF at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The crowd was behind MJF and chanted “new champ” while Moxley received a mixed reaction. Moxley smacked MJF right in the face when the match started. MJF slapped Moxley and Moxley responded with several shots. Moxley started biting MJF and then flipped off the crowd.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
nodq.com
Results of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * This match had no disqualifications and no count-outs. Jarrett came to the ring with several people dressed up as Sting. * A bodybag appeared on the stage and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
Yardbarker
Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) becomes the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish of the bout saw the former WWE star hit Iwatani with a spinning back fist and then dropped an elbow off the top rope for the three count.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Lakeland, FL: Tag Team Title Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Lakeland, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley. Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp. Apollo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Returns To The Ring At AEW Full Gear, Defeats Britt Baker
During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker D.M.D. in a hard fought battle. While Saraya initially sold that she was having some issues with her neck, she and Baker battled in a back-and-forth contest, with Saraya winning the match with the “RamPaige.” Following the bout, an emotional Sararya celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac at ringside.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Results: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They all started brawling to start off the bout. Wardlow hit a wild dive to take them both out. Wardlow...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Reveals How She’s Feeling After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous Beforehand
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW wrestler Saraya commented on her return to in-ring action, how nervous she was before the match took place, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On how she feels after her match: “I feel fantastic, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
News on CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, More
According to PWInsider, CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS, for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The report also mentions that plans for a media scrum after this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view are already underway. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Results: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy
Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy in a steel cage match was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Luchasaurus beat down Jungle Boy in the early going and it didn’t take long for Jungle to start bleeding. Jungle Boy put him in an armbar while using the top rope. Luchasaurus laid him out and then started arguing with the referee. Christian Cage grabbed the key from the referee before trying to unlock the door.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Gives Another Tease Of A WWE Return
Matt Cardona has once again teased a return to WWE, saying he needs to win “just one more” championship with the promotion. Cardona was released in 2020 as part of ‘budget cuts’ and the former Zack Ryder has reinvented himself as a heel outside of the promotion.
Comments / 0