Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy in a steel cage match was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Luchasaurus beat down Jungle Boy in the early going and it didn’t take long for Jungle to start bleeding. Jungle Boy put him in an armbar while using the top rope. Luchasaurus laid him out and then started arguing with the referee. Christian Cage grabbed the key from the referee before trying to unlock the door.

1 DAY AGO