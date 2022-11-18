ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers

In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend

Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
itrwrestling.com

John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star

Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
PWMania

Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo

In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs

Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
Popculture

WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
CHARLESTON, WV
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon

Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
CHARLESTON, WV
nodq.com

Solomonster reacts to WWE offering Steve Austin another match at Wrestlemania

From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to the latest reports on WWE making an offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin to come back for another match, presumably at next year’s Wrestlemania. Austin himself chimed in on the rumors in an Instagram video. John Cena is a name being mentioned as a potential opponent, even though Logan Paul has said he’s told Triple H he wants to wrestle Cena, as have other names including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
lastwordonsports.com

Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/21/22) – Full Card for Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw tonight comes to us live this week from Albany, New York. Most recently, the town that hosted Impact! Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View. Raw is live from the MVP Arena, formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena. Home of the 1992 Royal Rumble. Recognized by many as the all-time best Royal Rumble match, it saw Ric Flair win it and with it the WWF Championship and the famous “With a tear in my eye” promo right after. His victory also spawned the rather infamous “Yes, yes, yes, yes” reaction by Bobby Heenan that for years could be heard in Botchamania’s videos.
ALBANY, NY

