ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
wrestlingrumors.net
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to WWE offering Steve Austin another match at Wrestlemania
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to the latest reports on WWE making an offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin to come back for another match, presumably at next year’s Wrestlemania. Austin himself chimed in on the rumors in an Instagram video. John Cena is a name being mentioned as a potential opponent, even though Logan Paul has said he’s told Triple H he wants to wrestle Cena, as have other names including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/21/22) – Full Card for Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw tonight comes to us live this week from Albany, New York. Most recently, the town that hosted Impact! Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View. Raw is live from the MVP Arena, formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena. Home of the 1992 Royal Rumble. Recognized by many as the all-time best Royal Rumble match, it saw Ric Flair win it and with it the WWF Championship and the famous “With a tear in my eye” promo right after. His victory also spawned the rather infamous “Yes, yes, yes, yes” reaction by Bobby Heenan that for years could be heard in Botchamania’s videos.
