Couple accused of running unlicensed weed dispensary at Route 73 business
EVESHAM – A Burlington County couple are accused of running a bootleg marijuana shop from a storefront on a busy highway here. Investigators seized about 450 pounds of suspected marijuana, edibles and related products during raids on the unlicensed business on the 900 block of South Route 73, as well as the couple’s home and vehicles, according toEvesham police.
Now the minority party, GOP lawmakers seek balance in Lansing
GAYLORD — As the state shifted to blue following the midterm election, parts of Michigan remained firmly in the red, and lawmakers from those regions will come to Lansing next year as the minority party. Democrats swept the state offices on the ballot as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of...
