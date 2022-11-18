Read full article on original website
Saturday evening brings chilly weather and chance for rain
Whether you are heading to St. Augustine for the annual Nights of Lights tradition or just want to enjoy your Saturday night outdoors, you will need a coat and an umbrella. As a cold front passes through Florida this evening into the morning there is a slight chance for light rain, a dry atmosphere reduces those chances.
Where weather could impact your travel plans this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have finally reached that time of year. It’s time to get ready for Thanksgiving cuisine and spending quality time with friends and family. For many, this involves travel either by air or by road. The good news -- this holiday season it looks...
Thanksgiving travel: Millions of Floridians expected to hit the roads, head to airport this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the roads and head to the airport this week. AAA predicts nearly three million people will travel for Thanksgiving, but it warns travelers to plan ahead of time — more than normal delays. Approximately 2.7 million Florida travelers...
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
Thousands flock to downtown St. Augustine for Nights of Lights kickoff event
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights celebration starts Saturday night in St. Augustine and large crowds are expected to fill downtown for the Light-Up! Night event. There are more than 3 million lights lit up all across the town for the unofficial start of the...
Turkey Giveaway ends in minutes after high demand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of turkeys were given away Monday morning during a turkey giveaway from The Pendas Law Firm. This type of giveaway event always has high demand – but this year, especially. Eileen Whitlock told News4JAX she would likely forgo any celebration if not for giveaways...
GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
Ready to cash in? You could have money, property waiting to be claimed in time for holidays
It’s that time of year! It’s time for Florida’s Holiday Money Hunt! News4JAX is officially launching the yearly campaign with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to help you put extra cash in your pocket -- at a time when all of us could really use the extra money.
