Georgia State

News4Jax.com

Saturday evening brings chilly weather and chance for rain

Whether you are heading to St. Augustine for the annual Nights of Lights tradition or just want to enjoy your Saturday night outdoors, you will need a coat and an umbrella. As a cold front passes through Florida this evening into the morning there is a slight chance for light rain, a dry atmosphere reduces those chances.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL


Where weather could impact your travel plans this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We have finally reached that time of year. It’s time to get ready for Thanksgiving cuisine and spending quality time with friends and family. For many, this involves travel either by air or by road. The good news -- this holiday season it looks...
FLORIDA STATE


How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL


Turkey Giveaway ends in minutes after high demand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of turkeys were given away Monday morning during a turkey giveaway from The Pendas Law Firm. This type of giveaway event always has high demand – but this year, especially. Eileen Whitlock told News4JAX she would likely forgo any celebration if not for giveaways...
FLORIDA STATE


GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

