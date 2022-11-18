Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Lose to Caps in OT, 3-2
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals in overtime, 3-2, at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. Alexander Ovechkin scored his 10th goal of the season to end the game at 1:04 of overtime to end the game. The Flyers led by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 and never...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Oilers 0
Ilya Sorokin makes 49 saves and JG Pageau scores two goals as Islanders blank Oilers. The New York Islanders rode the gravy train right into Thanksgiving, scoring a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Actually, the Islanders rode a three-goal second period to the...
NHL
Recap: Canes Held Scoreless By Coyotes
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes were shut out by the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday night, 4-0. Three Things. For just the second time this season Carolina was held without a goal. While shot attempts after 20 minutes of play were 37-4* in favor of the home team, the Coyotes and...
NHL
RECAP: Knight 'unreal' and special teams strong as Panthers top Bruins
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk summed up Spencer Knight's performance in one word. "Unreal," the Florida Panthers forward said. With Knight turning aside 37 of 39 shots -- including all 32 that he saw at even strength -- and the power play netting a season-high three goals, the Panthers got back in the win column with an impressive 5-2 win over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
NHL
Predators Drop Five-Game Point Streak in 3-0 Loss to Detroit
Nashville Returns Home to Face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday Afternoon. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in goal, but the Nashville Predators were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The loss marked the...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Simon Holmstrom Makes His NHL Debut
Simon Holmstrom recalled from Bridgeport as Kyle Palmieri is day to day with upper-body injury. Simon Holmstrom was recalled from Bridgeport and made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Holmstrom scored five points (2G, 3A) in 15 games with Bridgeport this season, and has 70 points (27G, 43A) in 153 career AHL games, all with Bridgeport.
NHL
Video Review: PHI @ WSH - 10:43 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined Washington's Marcus Johansson kicked the puck into the Philadelphia net. According to Rule 49.2, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot."
NHL
Luukkonen earns praise from fans, teammates with 34-save performance
Crowd chants goaltender's name throughout '90 Night victory. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could not recall hearing his name ever being chanted the way it was on Wednesday, when each of his 34 saves were followed by a long, drawn-out "Luuuuuuu" from the 17,302 fans who filled the KeyBank Center stands - plus a few others in uniform.
NHL
Postgame Report | Debuting new 3rd jerseys, Sabres top Blues on home ice
Wearing his new "goathead" third jersey for the first time, Alex Tuch felt the nerves kick in while watching over 17,000 Sabres fans fill KeyBank Center on Wednesday night. "I felt like I was one of the fans tonight too," Tuch said. "Back in the good old days of the goathead jersey."
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
NHL.com staff writers share reasons to be thankful
The NHL.com staff has no shortage of reasons to be thankful at this time of year. In the spirit of the holiday, we asked nine writers for things they are thankful for when it comes to the hockey world during the 2022-23 NHL season. Here, in alphabetical order by writer,...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
POINT TAKEN
PITTSBURGH - Dan THE MAN. Dan Vladar got the nod between the pipes against Sid the Kid and the Penguins Wednesday night, his first start since Nov. 10 in Boston against the Bruins, and was absolutely stellar, stupendous - just downright sublime - making 38 saves in regulation and overtime as the Flames got a point in a 2-1 shootout loss.
NHL
Prospect Report: Fisher catching eyes after being taken in seventh round
Columbus took the big Boston-area wing, currently playing in Youngstown, in the 2022 draft. The road to the NHL for James Fisher remains quite long, but the Boston-area native has already accomplished quite a bit. Not many players get drafted out of high school, but the Blue Jackets saw enough...
NHL
Miller's love of game paves way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Ryan Miller has been thinking about something a lot lately. He struggles to explain it. "It never occurred to me I had to stop playing hockey, like, ever," he said with a laugh. "I wanted to find ways to keep going. That goes all the way back to minor hockey. I just kept wanting to play, play, play."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 'Have to Defend Harder' After Road Loss to Dallas
Max Domi and Seth Jones agreed the team could have battled harder after losing their 4-1 lead in the third period to the Dallas Stars. The Blackhawks entered the third period with a 3-1 lead and extended it by adding an extra goal from Max Domi. However, the Stars would begin to apply heavy pressure in Chicago's defensive zone to keep the game going further.
