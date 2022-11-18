ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political Pollsters: Why Do We Still Listen to Them?

By Nik Rajkovic
Election after election, political pollsters are proven wrong, yet the campaigns, media and voters continue to get sucked in.

Even big money network pollster Frank Lutz predicted Republicans would win upwards of 240 House seats this past election. Campaigns rely on that data for fundraising.

"You need evidence to support whatever argument that you're making. Polling gives you evidence even though frequently it's inaccurate, slightly inaccurate or wholly inaccurate, it's still something you can refer to," says political strategist Bill Miller at Austin-based HillCo Partners .

"People like to hear that you've got a reputable pollster and that pollster has done something recently for you, and this is what their polling evidence says about the race."

Polling has become its own industry.

"Universities, everybody is in the business. There are all sorts of pollsters," says Miller. "I don't know who is doing the poll often. I know, say at the University of Texas who is doing it, but if Texas A&M is doing the poll, I don't know who's doing that."

Unfortunately, he doesn't see polling going away any time soon.

Photo: Getty Images

