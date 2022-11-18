EVESHAM – A Burlington County couple are accused of running a bootleg marijuana shop from a storefront on a busy highway here. Investigators seized about 450 pounds of suspected marijuana, edibles and related products during raids on the unlicensed business on the 900 block of South Route 73, as well as the couple’s home and vehicles, according toEvesham police.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO