Google, Others Still Pushing Liberal News Sites to Top of Search Results

In spite of all the threats to rein in Big Tech, Google is still elevating liberal news sites when you search "Ted Cruz," "Ron DeSantis" or "red wave."

It's not just search results. Google whistleblower Robert Epstein says the head of YouTube has a two-minute video boasting about its 'up next' algorithm.

"They push up content they think is legitimite and they suppress content, they demote content they think is not. That's extremely dangerous," he says.

This is how Big Tech controls the flow of information.

"From experiments we've run on YouTube, that can shift millions of votes in a national election," says Epstein.

"Some of these manipulation can easily shift 20 percent or more of undecided voters without them knowing. Up to 80 percent in some demographic groups. And these companies know they have this power and they use it strategically."

Epstein is recruiting Google "monitors" nationwide ahead of the 2024 presidential election.