Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9-year-old Jacksonville boy located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Making Ends Meet: Ways to save on your Thanksgiving dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inflation has pushed prices higher and higher on nearly everything. And as you prepare your Thanksgiving meals, you’ll pay more for that too. In fact, you’re already paying nearly 12 ½ percent more today for groceries than you were at the beginning of this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Attorneys call on DOJ to investigate beating of man inside Camden County jail

Attorneys are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the beating of a 41-year-old man inside the Camden County jail. On Monday, attorneys representing Jarrett Hobbs released a letter they sent to the Justice Department, asking for the DOJ Civil Rights Division to investigate after video recorded Hobbs being beaten by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

