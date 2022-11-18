Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper...
News4Jax.com
Springfield resident spots man fitting description of person sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within the past several nights, someone fitting the description of a man that residents believe has killed multiple neighborhood cats, has reportedly been seen attempting to lure more cats. Last week, News4JAX first reported on the man, who a resident in the Springfield neighborhood caught on...
News4Jax.com
7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
News4Jax.com
Thanksgiving dinner at Clara White Mission honors Jordan Davis, longtime chef at nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission teamed up Saturday with the father of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed 10 years ago outside a Southside gas station. Together, they made sure Thanksgiving came a few days early for those in need. “Sometimes justice finds its...
News4Jax.com
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
News4Jax.com
9-year-old Jacksonville boy located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
News4Jax.com
Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7. Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during...
News4Jax.com
Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
News4Jax.com
Making Ends Meet: Ways to save on your Thanksgiving dinner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inflation has pushed prices higher and higher on nearly everything. And as you prepare your Thanksgiving meals, you’ll pay more for that too. In fact, you’re already paying nearly 12 ½ percent more today for groceries than you were at the beginning of this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
News4Jax.com
JAX Airport: Passengers should arrive at least 2 hours before flights this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 10,000 people are expected to fly out of Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) every day next week as Thanksgiving approaches. AAA expects it to be one of the busiest travel holidays in years, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Because of this, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) is...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Issues you & our political analyst say are biggest for next Jacksonville mayor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In March, Jacksonville voters will submit a ballot for the city’s next mayor. Republican Lenny Curry is term-limited and someone new will be taking the seat. There’s a crowded field of people who hope to become the next Jacksonville mayor — eight to be exact....
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office expanding camera network, wants people to be involved
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its county-wide surveillance camera network, and it wants places like businesses and homeowners associations to get involved. The county has over 1,200 cameras connected to its community connect system. That’s technology that gives the Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
News4Jax.com
Family searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Clay County
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last seen off Red...
News4Jax.com
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, wants transfer from Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, have filed a motion, requesting the court transfer pre-trial custody of their client. The attorneys make note of 29 points in their motion, filed Friday, which they hope would lead to...
News4Jax.com
‘He’s not an animal’: Brother says man facing charges in exchange of gunfire with police needs mental help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The brother of a man who in October was accused of shooting at Jacksonville police says his loved one is suffering from a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said John Ervin was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after he fired shots at police. On Sunday, his brother, who asked to be identified as J.W., said Ervin is suffering from a severe mental illness.
News4Jax.com
Attorneys call on DOJ to investigate beating of man inside Camden County jail
Attorneys are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the beating of a 41-year-old man inside the Camden County jail. On Monday, attorneys representing Jarrett Hobbs released a letter they sent to the Justice Department, asking for the DOJ Civil Rights Division to investigate after video recorded Hobbs being beaten by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.
