Virginia State

People

This Oscillating Space Heater Is 52% Off Prior to Black Friday, and Shoppers Say It Works in Minutes

Add it to your cart for just $38 Depending on where you live, you're probably already experiencing much cooler temperatures,  so now's the time to invest in a portable heater before the dead of winter. After all, it's only going to get colder from here.  The Humutan Portable Oscillating Space Heater is a budget-friendly choice that's 52 percent off when you apply Amazon's on-site coupon before adding it to your cart. The small design has a 70-degree oscillation making it ideal for desks, side tables, and dressers as...
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Ingram Atkinson

Man goes 70 years 'without' eating anything

Food is a vital aspect for every human. What happens when you don’t eat anything for over 70 years?. An Indian monk by the name of Prahlad Jani, commonly known as Mataji or Chunriwala Mataji (13 August 1929 – 26 May 2020), claimed to have gone without food and water since 1940. He said that the goddess Amba had kept him alive. The results of the investigations into him, however, were kept secret and not made public by the authorities. Many have questioned the validity of the results. In addition, he’s appeared in the media and in public frequently.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
