DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The county, which has held monthly food distributions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will distribute a total of 5,000 20-pound boxes of chicken, fruits, vegetables and eggs starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cookies, fruit juice and cereal will also be provided for children.

“Skyrocketing food prices will be an unwelcome guest at Thanksgiving celebrations this year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

The distribution will be held at the following locations. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker

Since May 2020, DeKalb has distributed an estimated 99,700 boxes of food to residents. The county has used federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to purchase the food.

