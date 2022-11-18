ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjJow_0jFVBPAK00

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The county, which has held monthly food distributions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will distribute a total of 5,000 20-pound boxes of chicken, fruits, vegetables and eggs starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cookies, fruit juice and cereal will also be provided for children.

“Skyrocketing food prices will be an unwelcome guest at Thanksgiving celebrations this year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.

The distribution will be held at the following locations. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker

Since May 2020, DeKalb has distributed an estimated 99,700 boxes of food to residents. The county has used federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to purchase the food.

Comments / 3

