Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Chris Brown Fans Upset After His Michael Jackson AMAs Tribute Reportedly Canceled
Chris Brown has announced that his planned Michael Jackson tribute performance at this year’s American Music Awards has been cancelled without any explanation. On Saturday morning (November 19), the singer posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen rehearsing with a group of dancers. The clip starts with Brown and two women performing to his latest single, “Under The Influence,” before the music transitions to the intro gongs of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
Moneybagg Yo's Headline Festival Performance Spawns Front Row Brawl
Moneybagg Yo appeared to be unaware that a fight broke out in the front row of his headline performance at this weekend’s Fall of Fire Fest in South Carolina. On Friday (November 18), a small brawl took place at the event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, which also featured performances from Yo Gotti’s CMG artists GloRilla, EST Gee and Big Boogie.
Hit-Boy Questions Why He Hasn't Done More Songs With Kendrick Lamar & Roddy Ricch
Hit-Boy hasn’t collaborated often with his fellow West Coast natives Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch, and he can’t put a finger as to why it hasn’t happened. During a conversation with Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, the Grammy Award-winning producer questioned his relationship with the superstar rappers. Regarding Roddy, Hit-Boy couldn’t understand how their only song together proved successful with a Grammy win.
Nas Matches JAY-Z's Billboard Chart Record With 'King's Disease 3'
Nas has matched one of JAY-Z‘s record on the Billboard albums chart following the release of his latest effort King’s Disease 3. The Hit-Boy-produced project debuted at No. 10 on this week’s Billboard 200 after earning roughly 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It marks Nas’ 16th top 10 album, equalling Hov for the most top 10s on the chart by a rap artist.
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Bow Wow Gets Confronted By Pro Wrestlers Backstage At Millennium Tour
Miami, FL - Bow Wow was confronted by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstars Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan backstage during a concert as Cargill reignited her feud with the rapper/actor in person. Cargill pulled up on Bow Wow backstage on his Millennium Tour stop at Miami’s FTX Arena...
Takeoff's Father Receives Stunning Portrait Of His Son
Takeoff has been memorialized in an awe-inspiring portrait gifted to his father, as the late Migos rapper’s family is dealing with the immeasurable loss. Artist Ron Da Don first shared the portrait he created entirely with colored pencils on his Instagram account on Friday (November 18), just before revealing the special moment he presented it to Takeoff’s father, Kenneth Ball, the following day.
The Game Bemoans Lack Of Hip Hop + R&B Unity Following Chris Brown AMAs Cancelation
The Game has expressed his frustration at the lack of unity among Hip Hop and R&B artists following Chris Brown’s canceled American Music Awards performance. Brown announced the unexpected cancelation on Instagram on Saturday (November 19), which was meant to be a full-blown Michael Jackson tribute to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Thriller, but revealed that the AMAs scrapped his set at the last minute.
Kodak Black Claims Foul Play After Missing Out On American Music Award
Kodak Black has beef with the American Music Awards after his single “Super Gremlin” didn’t win any awards. This year’s AMA’s have been filled with a bit of controversy, most notably surrounding the abrupt cancelation of Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute days before the show was set to commence.
Iggy Azalea Sells Her Catalog In Eight-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold off her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in a lucrative eight-figure deal. According to Billboard, the deal finds Iggy handing over “100 percent of her existing catalog,” but there’s a clause where she can earn future revenue on her masters.
The Clipse Tease The Possibility Of A Reunion Album
The Clipse might not have put an album out in 13 years but they’re also not shutting down the possibility of doing a reunion project. On Saturday (November 19), the Virginia Beach duo consisting of Pusha T and No Malice took part in a panel conversation at ComplexCon with Hip Hop historian Andrew Barber (aka Fake Shore Drive) to celebrate 20 years of their acclaimed debut Lord Willin’.
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Soundtrack Certified 6x Platinum As Album Turns 20
Eminem has earned another platinum certification for the 8 Mile soundtrack, just as he wraps up his final celebration of the project’s 20th anniversary. According to the official website of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), 8 Mile earned its 6x platinum certification on November 17, just weeks after the project’s official anniversary, which fell on October 29.
Nick Cannon Has ‘No Idea’ Whether He Has Any More Kids On The Way
Nick Cannon has confessed that, while he may be satisfied with the number of children he currently has, he’s not sure if any more are on the way. The soon-to-be father of 12 made the revelation to Billboard News after sharing how much inspiration he draws from his children.
Big Tigger’s Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles Might Surprise You
Big Tigger had a gem back in the day with the freestyles on his show Rap City Tha Basement, and now he’s revealing which were his favorites. The television personality was a guest on T-Pain’s podcast Nappy Boy Radio, and he was tasked with picking his top five freestyles from the legendary show. The segment had an All-Star list of rappers grace the microphone throughout its nine-year run, such as JAY-Z, 50 Cent, T.I. and more.
Stream Meek Mill's New ‘Flamerz 5' Mixtape
Meek Mill has officially released his FLAMERZ 5 mixtape, but keeping true to his word, you won’t be able to find it on streaming services. For now, at least. The project dropped on Monday (November 21) via YouTube and mixtape websites like AudioMack and DatPiff. Taking it back to the heyday of mixtapes that had no record label involvement and no sample clearances, Meek goes in over beats like GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2 classic “Cannon” and more. Features on the 15-track effort include Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro and Kur.
Kelly Rowland Checks AMAs Audience Over Chris Brown Disrespect
Los Angeles, CA - Kelly Rowland had some words for attendees at the 2022 American Music Awards who heckled Chris Brown after he won an award. On Sunday night (November 20), Rowland announced Breezy as the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category at the AMAs when some members of the audience inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater had a less-than-enthusiastic response. As the former Destiny’s Child member began to speak, she made a point to address those in the crowd who booed and defend Brown.
DaBaby Says He Can Rap As Good As Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole
DaBaby has said he can rap on the same caliber as Eminem, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. The Charlottesville rhymer made the braggadocious claim while a guest on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion interview show, and said he avoids rapping about negative aspects of his life because he doesn’t want to exploit it, but that if he did rap at that caliber, he would be just as good as the aforementioned G.O.A.T.’s.
Jermaine Dupri Names The Best Song He’s Ever Written
EXCLUSIVE - Jermaine Dupri has penned a huge amount of hits, and he’s now shared with HipHopDX which one he believes is the best song he’s ever written. A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Dupri has written and produced classic tracks for the likes of Usher, Mariah Carey, TLC, XSCAPE, Bow Wow, JAY-Z, Kris Kross and countless others.
Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & Future Among Winners At 2022 American Music Awards
Los Angeles, CA - Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Future were among the Hip Hop stars who added to their respective trophy collections at the 2022 American Music Awards. The annual awards show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (November 20), where some of the past year’s top achievements in music were recognized, as voted for by fans.
