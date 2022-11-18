Meek Mill has officially released his FLAMERZ 5 mixtape, but keeping true to his word, you won’t be able to find it on streaming services. For now, at least. The project dropped on Monday (November 21) via YouTube and mixtape websites like AudioMack and DatPiff. Taking it back to the heyday of mixtapes that had no record label involvement and no sample clearances, Meek goes in over beats like GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2 classic “Cannon” and more. Features on the 15-track effort include Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro and Kur.

