‘Built for tournament football’: Delaware Valley football prepares for postseason

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The NCAA Division III College Football Playoffs start this weekend, and Delaware Valley University’s football team is gearing up for the postseason.

There are 32 teams competing in the first round. The Aggies are one of the 16 teams hosting a first-round game and will welcome the Gallaudet University Bisons to Doylestown on Saturday at noon.

The Aggies are 10-0 and fresh off a fifth-straight Middle Atlantic Conference Championship win.

Aggies head coach Duke Greco feels their defense, which allowed just 65 total points this season, is “special.”

“On defense, we’re really good and we’re good against the run and we don’t give up big plays,” Greco said. “Offensively, we’re pretty balanced.”

Greco is “very proud” of his team’s efforts this season and is looking forward to what may come of the tournament.

“We have a great group of kids. Here, everything is about work ethic and sacrifice,” Greco said.

“I think this is a team … that has a great opportunity to break through and do something special. I feel like this group is built for tournament football and we’ll find out over the next few weeks.”

The Bisons have a 7-2 record entering the postseason and earned the automatic bid out of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.