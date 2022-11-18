Read full article on original website
Over 2,000 turkeys and hams donated for Community Food Bank of N.J.
Generous shoppers across New Jersey spent their time and money on Saturday, giving back to their neighbors and meeting members of the CBS2 family who were on the ground in Livingston, Denville and Parsippany. CBS2's Jessica Moore talks about our #BetterTogether campaign.
Village of Dixmoor offering residents free food boxes at three locations Sunday
Dixmoor, Ill. (CBS)–– Residents in Dixmoor will be able to pick up free boxes of food at three locations in the community on Sunday. Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts says the village is doing its part to help those facing tough times. "Food costs are high, and people...
Nonprofit gives Oklahoma youths facing homelessness tiny homes
Oklahoma City — Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in...
