ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZV8V5_0jFVBDoq00

Officials say three former NYPD officers, two of which are from Long Island, have plead guilty to a bribery scheme.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, former officer Giancarlo Osma, of Deer Park, and another from Queens, took in thousands of dollars of bribes from former officer Michael Perri, of East Islip.

Officials say it was all in exchange for steering damaged cars from accidents to a tow trucking repair business that Perri operated.

The officers did this instead of using the NYPD's Directed Accident Response Program - which is legally required.

As part of their pleas -- the Queens man agreed to forfeit $25,000. Osma will forfeit more than $26,000 and Perri will forfeit more than $158,000.

When sentenced, each face up to five years in prison.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
PIX11

Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather.  The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy