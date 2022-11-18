Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme

Officials say three former NYPD officers, two of which are from Long Island, have plead guilty to a bribery scheme.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, former officer Giancarlo Osma, of Deer Park, and another from Queens, took in thousands of dollars of bribes from former officer Michael Perri, of East Islip.

Officials say it was all in exchange for steering damaged cars from accidents to a tow trucking repair business that Perri operated.

The officers did this instead of using the NYPD's Directed Accident Response Program - which is legally required.

As part of their pleas -- the Queens man agreed to forfeit $25,000. Osma will forfeit more than $26,000 and Perri will forfeit more than $158,000.

When sentenced, each face up to five years in prison.