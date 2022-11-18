ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

Nathan Doak
3d ago

I like the split photo of the two! 😆 wonder which one hates their life and which one loves what she's doing!?

Fox News

Stephen A. Smith blasts Jeff Bezos over Amazon's role in Kyrie Irving saga

While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving remains suspended from the team for posting links to an antisemitic movie, Amazon continues to sell the film on their platform. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one to rip Irving in the past, but he has defended him in this instance with the Nets, who he said are trying to "emasculate" their star player. He added that he thought people are trying to "keep their knee on Kyrie’s neck" as the suspension continued.
BROOKLYN, NY
