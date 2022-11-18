Former NBA Star Vince Carter Says No One Is Afraid Of The Golden State Warriors Right Now

All-time NBA great Vince Carter thinks there is currently no one afraid of the Warriors in the league.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors have seemingly lost all their prowess. Despite an overall amazing individual season from Stephen Curry , the Dubs are just 6-9 and hold the 12th seed in the Western Conference. What's even more concerning is the Warriors' record in road games.

As of now, they have an abysmal 0-8 record on the road, and things are certainly looking good for the team. But what's the reason behind the team's poor start to the season? While some believe the team's second unit of the team is to blame, others say the blame should be put on the shoulders of Klay Thompson .

Vince Carter Provides His Take On The Warriors' Bad Start To The 2022-23 NBA Season

Vince Carter spent a long time in the NBA, and during his career, he saw the rise of several teams, including the Golden State Warriors. He previously shared his thoughts on the 'drama' with the Warriors to that of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with the Lakers .

Now, a few weeks down the line, Carter is back with a fresh take on the Warriors' struggles this season, and the Dub Nation won't like this take from the former NBA player.

(Starts at 5:20)

"I'm looking at nobody's afraid of the big bad wolf right now. Point blank. Steve Kerr said it. Everybody wants to play them and kick their behind, and that's really it. Everybody comes out like, 'Hey, we can beat these guys. We could do this.' And to add to it, the body language, you're seeing head down. So, when you're losing like this, everything is magnified. If you're winning some games, you really don't notice Jordan Poole's slump or Klay Thompson 's slump. But winning kind of cures everything, and right now, they're not doing that . And you're going time and time again, on the road, where you have to be together as a unit, and you can't do that because it's a bunch of individuals right now which we do not see often from the team like the Golden State Warriors."

As Carter pointed out, Steve Kerr recently talked about the Warriors having a target on their backs and everyone wanting to play their best basketball against them. He also mentioned that the Warriors' dynasty is in its final stages . Despite that, after just winning an NBA title last season, most expect the Warriors to be playing better than they are right now.

