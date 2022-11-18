Partly cloudy, cold day in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team meteorologist James Gregorio says to expect cloudy skies today.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
SUNDAY: Generally sunny. High 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
MONDAY: Sunshine. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
