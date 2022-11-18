ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Partly cloudy, cold day in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist James Gregorio says to expect cloudy skies today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Generally sunny. High 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

MONDAY: Sunshine. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

