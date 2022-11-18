Severed Foot Found in Yellowstone Hot Spring Identified, Questions Remain
Part of a human foot recovered from a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park belonged to a 70-year-old Los Angeles man, authorities said Thursday. DNA analysis matched the foot—which was found floating in a shoe in the Abyss Pool in northwestern Wyoming on Aug. 16—to Il Hun Ro, park officials said in a statement . “The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31 … and no foul play occurred,” they added. “Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.” The statement left many questions unanswered, including how investigators determined that no foul play had taken place or whether the rest of Ro’s remains have been found. The Abyss Pool in Yellowstone’s West Thumb Geyser Basin is one of the deepest hot springs in the park, dropping over 50 feet and heating its water to around 140 degrees.
