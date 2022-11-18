ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severed Foot Found in Yellowstone Hot Spring Identified, Questions Remain

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Part of a human foot recovered from a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park belonged to a 70-year-old Los Angeles man, authorities said Thursday. DNA analysis matched the foot—which was found floating in a shoe in the Abyss Pool in northwestern Wyoming on Aug. 16—to Il Hun Ro, park officials said in a statement . “The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31 … and no foul play occurred,” they added. “Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.” The statement left many questions unanswered, including how investigators determined that no foul play had taken place or whether the rest of Ro’s remains have been found. The Abyss Pool in Yellowstone’s West Thumb Geyser Basin is one of the deepest hot springs in the park, dropping over 50 feet and heating its water to around 140 degrees.

The Associated Press

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
