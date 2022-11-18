Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
advantagenews.com
Thousands donated by Mustache March 4PD
The mission of the Mustache March 4PD is to continuously raise funds for local police departments utilizing a volunteer group of dedicated individuals. Their goal is to steadily increase the amount of assistance available to local agencies and increase a pro-law enforcement community. It recently handed out thousands of dollars to local police departments.
FOX2now.com
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive
It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
‘Scouting for Food’ event for St. Louis area
Today is the day for pickup for America's largest one-day food drive.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
advantagenews.com
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
Illinois Business Journal
L&C Pharmacy Tech student lands job with Alton Memorial Hospital
A student in Lewis and Clark Community College’s new Pharmacy Technician program recently achieved a new career goal after accepting a position at Alton Memorial Hospital. Kristina Brewer, a 1989 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, wanted to take her life in a new direction. “I was having trouble...
gladstonedispatch.com
100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood
UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
advantagenews.com
Robert Galbraith III
Robert Lee “Bob” Galbraith III, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 27, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee Galbraith Jr. of Granite City and Carol (Sillman) Galbraith of Madison. Bob enjoyed watching football and cherished his cat, BamBam. He loved his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Lantrip of Overland, Missouri; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Galbraith of Edwardsville and Richard Galbraith of Granite City; four nephews, Brayden, Bryce, Brock and Richard Galbraith; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Trev Mahoney officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Several holiday light displays planned for region
There are holiday light displays in cities across the Riverbend and entire Metro-East this year. Some have been around for years, while others are relatively new displays. Either way, there is no shortage of places to take in the sights. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory...
advantagenews.com
Nada Wright
Nada Wright, 81, passed away at 1:53pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1941, in Alton, the daughter of the late Dave and Valda (Hill) Miller. She married James Kenneth Wright on April 3, 1958, in Carrollton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2006. Survivors include a daughter: Julie Huber of Wood River, two sons and daughters in law: James Kenneth and Deanna Wright, Jr. of Peru, Indiana, Jason and Traci Wright of Fosterburg, nine grandchildren: Renee, Fredercik, Shannon, Ashley, Jason, Brianna, Cody, Dilon, Makayla, several great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two sisters: Rita Albers of Bethalto, Joan Clark of California, a brother and sister in law: David and Judy Miller of Bethalto, a daughter in law: Angel Wright of Alton, a sister in law: Esther Miller of Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Harry Harvey, Sr.
Harry L. Harvey, Sr., 67, passed away 9:11 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence. Born November 2, 1955 in Pinckneyvile, IL, he was the son of Charles G., Sr. and Ruthie L. (Walker) Harvey. A U.S. Army veteran, Harry had been a truck driver for YRC Trucking of...
advantagenews.com
Joseph Dickie
Joseph William Dickie, 57 of Granite City, IL died on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Washville, IL. He was born on March 8, 1965 in Granite City, IL to Joe Dickie and Sandra (Cowan) Goodman. Joseph was a self- employed auto/motorcycle mechanic and painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting....
edglentoday.com
Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market Bringing Authentic Native American Art, Jewelry and More to Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - The 19th annual Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market will showcase the artwork of over 35 Native American artists who will also teach attendees about their heritage. The event is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville next weekend, November 25-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
stlsportspage.com
What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season
About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
Comments / 0