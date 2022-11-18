Robert Lee “Bob” Galbraith III, 43, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 27, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Robert Lee Galbraith Jr. of Granite City and Carol (Sillman) Galbraith of Madison. Bob enjoyed watching football and cherished his cat, BamBam. He loved his daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Lantrip of Overland, Missouri; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Galbraith of Edwardsville and Richard Galbraith of Granite City; four nephews, Brayden, Bryce, Brock and Richard Galbraith; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Trev Mahoney officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO