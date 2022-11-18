I hate soup. Like, really hate soup. Change my mind by recommending Charlotte-area meals

It is my belief that everyone is entitled to one bad food opinion — no matter how jarring it is. For me, it’s that I hate soup. Like really despise it.

Let’s get down to the facts while you wrap your head around this. Yes, I’ve tried soup before. No, I did not get the hype. Yes, I know there’s a lot of types of soup. No, none of them did it for me. Yes, I have been scolded for this before. But no, I don’t think this food opinion is definitive.

That’s kind of why I need your help.

You may have seen my quest to rectify my bad food habits earlier this year:

“This is the best doughnut I’ve ever had in my life,” said The Charlotte Observer’s KJ Edelman, left, when he tried an apple fritter from Yummm Donuts. “Fireworks are going off in my mouth right now,” said Jonathan Alexander. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

I’m not a pro. I might not even be smart. But I do want to change.

Let’s get back to the topic at hand. I do think of soup as a liquid — not a solid. I don’t mind the temperature, but the broth just throws me off. I’ve never had a problem with the ingredients in soup — I just could never get over the state it was presented in. If you’re sure this way of thinking is an obstacle that cannot change my mind, feel free to “X” out now.

Listen, I know that Charlotte is not the soup capital of the world, but I am truly confident that there is a soup in the greater Charlotte area that can get this monkey off my back and restore my reputation.

The goal is to gather your top choices, see what it does for me and hopefully help the next soup-hater you come across. If you don’t want to do it for me, do it for the people in my life who are sick of hearing me argue against soup. Because I’m tired, and so are they.