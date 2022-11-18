ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Safety ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain. A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Temperatures, rain chances trending higher into the holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. We started the work week with the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Fortunately, although still cold, temperatures will trend warmer over the next few days. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start your Tuesday before highs near the 60-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm back into the mid 60s by Wednesday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation

CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

March of Dimes signature chefs auction

CHARLOTTE, NC

