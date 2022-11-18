Read full article on original website
WBTV
Safety ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Charlotte
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th.
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
WBTV
World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. A person was located at the Dallas Grocery on Trade Street Sunday night after they suffered a gunshot wound.
WBTV
Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain. A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees....
WBTV
Dry for Thanksgiving travel before rain chances Thursday, Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today. After a frigid start, we’ll rebound nicely to the middle 50s this afternoon. There’ll be a few more clouds around and it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Lucy McDermott, the owner of Stash Charlotte, says she was charged more than $1,300 to ship a package that should have cost her less than $50. “I own a yarn, fabric and sewing...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
WBTV
Security expert on mall safety after weekend shelter-in-place at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just a few days, shopping malls will be slammed with people trying to catch shopping deals for the holiday. For others, they may have second thoughts about the mall after the chaos at South Park this week. After a mass panic at South Park Mall...
WBTV
Temperatures, rain chances trending higher into the holiday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. We started the work week with the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Fortunately, although still cold, temperatures will trend warmer over the next few days. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start your Tuesday before highs near the 60-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm back into the mid 60s by Wednesday!
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome.
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
WBTV
Cool, sunny weather to begin week before First Alert on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to build over our area today keeping us cool and dry through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into the end of next week. • Today: Mostly sunny, blustery at times. • Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. • Tuesday:...
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
WBTV
Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
WBTV
Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WBTV
Cool weather continues into workweek with rain chances rising for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of cold mornings and cool afternoons will continue through most of this week. There will be a slight mid-week warm up before the rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday. Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late. Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warmer.
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation
CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
WBTV
March of Dimes signature chefs auction
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome.
