Charles County, MD

Bay Net

CCPS Celebrates Substitute Educators Day

LA PLATA, Md. – Natarsha Williams was familiar with working with children when she applied to be a substitute teacher with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) a few years ago. While living in Washington, D.C., she worked as an instructional assistant (IA) and coached cheerleading. A substitute who works at multiple elementary schools — including Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and Dr. James Craik elementary schools — she enjoys working with young children.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Brings Back “Drive Sober” Initiative

LA PLATA, Md.— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing more awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. For the second year, the “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 21, 2022, through January 1, 2023 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Gary Dale Pinckney

Gary Dale Pinckney, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on November 16, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Gary was born on October 3, 1939 in Tracy, MN to the late Charles Dayton Pinckney and Evelyn (Moran) Pinckney. Gary moved to Maryland in 1941 when his father accepted...
AVENUE, MD
Bay Net

Rose Marie Rose

On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose. The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the...
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
BALTIMORE, MD

