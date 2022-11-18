LA PLATA, Md.— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing more awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. For the second year, the “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 21, 2022, through January 1, 2023 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO