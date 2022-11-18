Read full article on original website
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
dcnewsnow.com
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together We Can. Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth …. Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together...
Bay Net
CCPS Celebrates Substitute Educators Day
LA PLATA, Md. – Natarsha Williams was familiar with working with children when she applied to be a substitute teacher with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) a few years ago. While living in Washington, D.C., she worked as an instructional assistant (IA) and coached cheerleading. A substitute who works at multiple elementary schools — including Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and Dr. James Craik elementary schools — she enjoys working with young children.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Bay Net
Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Brings Back “Drive Sober” Initiative
LA PLATA, Md.— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing more awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. For the second year, the “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 21, 2022, through January 1, 2023 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
Bay Net
Gary Dale Pinckney
Gary Dale Pinckney, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on November 16, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Gary was born on October 3, 1939 in Tracy, MN to the late Charles Dayton Pinckney and Evelyn (Moran) Pinckney. Gary moved to Maryland in 1941 when his father accepted...
Bay Net
Rose Marie Rose
On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose. The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
foxbaltimore.com
Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
