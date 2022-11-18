Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone. Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO