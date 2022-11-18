Read full article on original website
Here's why personal property tax bills have a 30% increase across Missouri
ST. LOUIS — It's sticker shock for car owners in Missouri!. Personal property tax bills, which are being mailed to people right now, are way up this year. Across the Show Me State, the Missouri State Tax Commission reports there is a 30% increase on personal property taxes compared to last year.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
KMOV
Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standing room only crowd of close to 400 St. Charles residents crammed into the Memorial Hall in Blanchette Park to hear the EPA report on contaminants in the city of St. Charles’ water system, Thursday. The Findett/Huster Road substation site is about five...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
wgel.com
County Clerk To Fill Zone President Position
Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone. Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.
'There’s no going in and grabbing things now': Food inflation impacts shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — Moody’s Analytics reports, the typical American household spends $445 more a month to buy the same items it did a year ago. Inflation has reached record-breaking peaks in 2022, and one of the fastest rising costs is food. With the holidays right around the corner,...
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
KMOV
St. Louis car dealership develops technology fix to stop would-be car thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 27 cars have been stolen every day in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County combined. Now, a local car dealership is trying to be part of the solution. Elliot Silk, Services Director for Suntrup Kia...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
advantagenews.com
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
advantagenews.com
Paying attention to food handling for Thanksgiving
A department head at the Madison County Health Department is reminding you to not let food poisoning spoil your holiday celebrations. Food safety tips include keeping hot things hot and cold things cold and washing hands and kitchen surfaces frequently. Whether you're preparing everything the day of or doing some...
advantagenews.com
Holiday schedule announced for MCT buses
As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes. Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
myleaderpaper.com
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
Washington Missourian
Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer
Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Hartmann: Food for Thought at Thanksgiving
Why St. Louis should embrace a guaranteed income pilot program
