Alton, IL

Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
ARNOLD, MO
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
County Clerk To Fill Zone President Position

Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone. Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.
BOND COUNTY, IL
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end

Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
IMPERIAL, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December

Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
GODFREY, IL
Paying attention to food handling for Thanksgiving

A department head at the Madison County Health Department is reminding you to not let food poisoning spoil your holiday celebrations. Food safety tips include keeping hot things hot and cold things cold and washing hands and kitchen surfaces frequently. Whether you're preparing everything the day of or doing some...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Holiday schedule announced for MCT buses

As Thanksgiving nears, Madison County Transit wants people to get prepared for a few “holiday season” bus service changes. Managing director S.J. Morrison says first-off, there will be no bus service this Thursday. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Sundays this year, there will be no buses running those days – and there will be a scaled-back service the Monday after.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer

Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
WASHINGTON, MO
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

