NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NBC Sports
Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo
Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense. After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo...
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports
Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury
The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Panthers tie Ravens 3-3 as Kyle Hamilton leaves with knee injury
Kicker Eddy Piñeiro hit a 32-yard field goal with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter as the Panthers have tied the Ravens 3-3. The Ravens opened the scoring on the final play of the first half on Justin Tucker‘s 32-yard field goal. Carolina got good field position after...
NBC Sports
Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray
The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
How Colts new head coach helped Kelce turn into an all-time great
Just over a decade ago, Jason Kelce was fresh off of his rookie season and clearly had a promising future in the NFL, but there were some areas that needed improvement. And Jeff Saturday was just the guy to help. Saturday spent years as the stalwart center in the middle...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start. Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things...
NBC Sports
Raiders beat Broncos on Davante Adams overtime TD
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the...
NBC Sports
Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice
The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion. They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris...
NBC Sports
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive Melvin Gordon
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top...
