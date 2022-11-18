ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits

Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks

Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
HERNDON, PA
247Sports

WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State

Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 55, Rutgers 10 (SHI Stadium)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Penn State’s run through November has not been perfect. But it’s been pretty close. Three games, three routs against overmatched Big Ten East foes. The scoreboard says different but James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions were not sharp early in their 55-10 battering of Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium. There were a couple of problems for an offense missing its best offensive lineman (Olu Fashanu) and its best receiver (Parker Washington).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced

After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits

Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
footballscoop.com

Sources: Bucknell making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is shaking up their offensive staff after a 3-8 season. For starters, we're told that offensive coordinator Jason Miran will not return. Miran, an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, had joined the staff back in February of 2019 after assistant coaching stints...
LEWISBURG, PA
