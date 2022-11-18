Read full article on original website
Penn State-Michigan State X factors: The players to watch in Saturday’s Land-Grant Trophy battle
Penn State is pushing for a 10th regular-season victory. Michigan State needs a win to get to .500. James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions host the 5-6 Spartans Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks
Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
As Penn State blasts Rutgers again, Schiano spins his wheels chasing Franklin and B1G East heavyweights | Jones
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Adam Korsak set an NCAA record on Saturday for Rutgers. He’s the most impactful player on the Scarlet Knights’ roster and his value is not lost on NFL player personnel types. The Aussie import is headed for a choice possibly as early as the second day and certainly by the 5th or 6th round.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 55, Rutgers 10 (SHI Stadium)
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Penn State’s run through November has not been perfect. But it’s been pretty close. Three games, three routs against overmatched Big Ten East foes. The scoreboard says different but James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions were not sharp early in their 55-10 battering of Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium. There were a couple of problems for an offense missing its best offensive lineman (Olu Fashanu) and its best receiver (Parker Washington).
Cumberland Valley midfielder Jenna Herbster headlines Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Cumberland Valley mid Jenna Herbster earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. State College leader Sharon Herlocher was named Commonwealth coach of the year. Check out the rest of the division All-Star...
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
CD East defender Aubrie Thomas leads Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with CD East defender Aubrie Thomas earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Panthers’ Ashley Albright and West Perry’s Wendy Byers shared coach of the year honors. Check out the rest...
Sources: Bucknell making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is shaking up their offensive staff after a 3-8 season. For starters, we're told that offensive coordinator Jason Miran will not return. Miran, an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, had joined the staff back in February of 2019 after assistant coaching stints...
