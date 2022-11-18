ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Lake Worth police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run near high school

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning near Lake Worth High School. The department believes the incident happened between 2 - 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Boat Club Road. The victim hasn't been identified, but police said they were 42-years-old.
LAKE WORTH, TX
proclaimerscv.com

18-Year-Old Man in Texas Was Arrested After Leading Police Officers on a Chase

An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested after he led the police officers to chase them which ended with one dead and two other individuals injured. Police officers said that an 18-year-old man named Joey William Jarvis was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly escaped arrest. He led the police officers to chase them which led to one death and two other individuals who got injured.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
azlenews.net

Missing Azle woman dies in crash

Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
AZLE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
