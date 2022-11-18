Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
Suspect wanted for traffic violations leads officers in chase through Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story previously reported details from a separate chase that involved Mesquite Police officers. Those details from the unrelated chase have been removed from this story. Authorities took a chase suspect into custody after a car and foot pursuit through Dallas County on Monday afternoon,...
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
WFAA
SUV driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Lake Worth, Texas
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevy Equinox. They say it'll have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight.
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
Pilot killed near Decatur identified by family as a Sanger man
The pilot killed in a Wise County plane crash Friday has now been identified by his family. Relatives of Sanger resident Tony Featherstone say he was flying the twin-engine Cessna
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
WFAA
Fort Worth chase suspects crash into multiple vehicles before being caught, police say
Police said they got a report about a stolen car. After the chase, the suspect and a passenger were taken to a hospital.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
Lake Worth police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run near high school
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday morning near Lake Worth High School. The department believes the incident happened between 2 - 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Boat Club Road. The victim hasn't been identified, but police said they were 42-years-old.
fox4news.com
75-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash on I-35
GRANDVIEW, Texas - A 75-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on I-35W in Johnson County early Saturday morning. DPS investigators said the wreck happened just before 2 a.m., about two miles north of Grandview. James Armstrong was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Patriot,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested After Hitting 2 Women in Arlington With Vehicle, Killing One Victim: Police
A man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly striking 2 women with his vehicle in Arlington, leaving one dead. Arlington police responded to the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive Sunday at around 10:17 p.m. after receiving reports two women who were walking were struck by a vehicle.
proclaimerscv.com
18-Year-Old Man in Texas Was Arrested After Leading Police Officers on a Chase
An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested after he led the police officers to chase them which ended with one dead and two other individuals injured. Police officers said that an 18-year-old man named Joey William Jarvis was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly escaped arrest. He led the police officers to chase them which led to one death and two other individuals who got injured.
2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.
Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
azlenews.net
Missing Azle woman dies in crash
Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
High-speed police chase in Dallas, TX
FOX 4 DALLAS – A high-speed police chase is underway in Dallas, TX on Monday near Mesquite. For more updates and details on the situation, click here.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
411
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1